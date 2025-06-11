EURUSD jumps on CPI: what are the next hurdles?

The Euro is currently leading gains across the currency board following the weaker-than-expected US CPI release, nearing a break of last week's highs against the US Dollar.

While the initial CPI reaction saw reversals in several assets, such as the Nasdaq briefly surpassing the 22,000 milestone before retreating, EUR/USD continues to consolidate at its highs.

This occurs as some major banks, including the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Bank of America, had previously indicated limited upside for the Euro, and may have been surprised by this morning's USD weakness.

Further weighing on market sentiment, recent headlines suggest the US intends to maintain tariffs of up to 30% on Chinese goods, which has curbed the initial euphoria following this morning's data.

Trump still mentioned that the "Relationship is Excellent" with the world's largest exporter.

Adding to geopolitical confusion, Donald Trump stated in a New York Post podcast that he is much less confident in a deal with Iran, a comment that has added fuel to the fire, with US Oil still up by over 2.60% on the session.