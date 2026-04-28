The Tech honeymoon is over ... right before earnings? – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Intraday Outlook

The honeymoon phase for US Equities is officially facing its first major stress test in weeks.

The Nasdaq is currently leading US Stock benchmarks to the downside, as traders scramble to unroll risk ahead of the most critical corporate Mega Cap earnings stretch of the year.

Compounding the anxiety from the releases is a still quite unstable and uncertain geopolitical landscape.

While recent reports suggest that Iran is expected to submit a revised peace proposal soon—desperate to escape the economic chokehold of the US naval blockade—the timeline for an actual resolution remains cloudy.

This morning, President Trump posted in a Truth Social bomb that Tehran is actively demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, yet until a concrete deal is signed, the global logistical nightmare persists.

Adding to the supply drought, WTI Crude Oil has surged right back around and above the $100 mark with the UAE officially exiting from OPEC.

This resurgence in Energy commodities is hurting broader stock market sentiment and adding pressure to the recent bullish momentum – Check out our recent WTI piece to learn more on these issues!