Euphoria fades ahead of Mag 7 earnings – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Intraday Outlook

US stock benchmarks are somewhat easing today, taking a seemingly logical breather after last week's run of over-ecstatic gains (particularly in the tech sector), with other global indexes closing their sessions mixed.

Up until now, the market has been stubbornly acting as if the ongoing conflict in Iran is a complete non-factor, but that blissful ignorance is beginning to show cracks in the midst of continued geopolitical confusion.

Despite a flurry of weekend diplomatic announcements, the overarching peace narrative remains frustratingly uncertain.

Reality is slowly setting back in as the week begins on a softer tone, heavily punctuated by WTI Crude extending to two-week highs.

After all, physical droughts are still a key factor for global economies and while the US Oil sector shines from increased orders, there is still quite some anxiety with some ~14 million barrels still missing with the Hormuz closure.