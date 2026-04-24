Markets Weekly Outlook - Can earnings outweigh geopolitical headwinds & Central Bank decisions?

The Greenback’s trajectory has been a reflection of the broader market’s "wait-and-see" approach; optimism over a near-term peace deal has provided temporary relief, while the looming threat of prolonged energy disruptions continues to act as a floor for the currency.

The Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.11% to 98.71 during Friday's session, yet it is still eyeing a 0.50% gain for the week. This relative strength has kept the Euro and Sterling under pressure, with the EUR/USD pair trending toward a 0.53% weekly loss despite a modest intraday recovery to $1.1699.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen saw a slight flight-to-safety bid, strengthening to 159.62.

The geopolitical premium is most visible in the energy sector, where Brent and WTI crude have surged 16% and 11% respectively this week, their second-largest gains since the onset of hostilities, as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively paralyzed.

In the equity space, the mood is decidedly more bullish. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to new intraday records on Friday, propelled by a dual engine of diplomatic hope and tech outperformance. Reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister is headed to Islamabad for peace talks, coupled with news that US envoys, including Jared Kushner, are set for Pakistan-mediated negotiations have offered a glimmer of hope for de-escalation.

This sentiment was further bolstered by a surge in Intel shares, which helped the technology sector shrug off the release of DeepSeek’s latest AI model and lead the broader market higher.

Earnings season is also providing a sturdy foundation for investor confidence. With over 80% of S&P 500 companies beating expectations thus far, the focus now shifts to a high-stakes week ahead. Five of the "Magnificent Seven" megacaps are scheduled to report, representing a significant portion of the index's market cap.

As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eye their fourth consecutive week of gains, the longest streak since late 2024, the market's resilience will be tested by whether these corporate giants can justify their valuations amidst a backdrop of lingering inflation concerns and a volatile geopolitical landscape.