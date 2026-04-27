Markets Today: Oil rises, DXY retreats ahead of a busy week that will test the FED and global central banks

The foreign exchange markets started the week in a consolidative mood, with the US Dollar Index hovering around the 98.41 mark, down a marginal 0.1%.

While the Greenback remains the dominant force, the diverging impact of rising energy costs is beginning to carve out clear winners and losers across the G10 space.

EUR/USD managed a slight 0.1% gain to trade at $1.1734, though the currency remains vulnerable. While the single currency saw a relief rally from $1.15 to nearly $1.18 following the ceasefire announcement in early April, that momentum is being tested.

Unlike the US, which maintains a level of energy independence, the Euro area’s heavy reliance on oil imports makes it far more susceptible to the inflationary "tax" of surging crude prices.

USD/JPY saw a fractional gain of 0.07%, bringing the pair to 159.26. However, the market remains on high alert as the currency sits uncomfortably close to the 160.00 handle.

This level is widely regarded as a "line in the sand" for Japanese authorities, and any further weakness in the Yen could see Tokyo step in with direct market intervention to stem the slide.

Currency Power Balance