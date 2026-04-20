Chart alert: Nasdaq 100 gap-down stalled above 26,288/142 key support, bulls are still in control

Over the past five trading sessions, market breadth within the Nasdaq 100 has strengthened markedly, reinforcing the ongoing bullish trend.

The share of component stocks trading above their 20-day and 50-day moving averages has surged from 11% and 15% on 27 March 2026 to 80% and 62%, respectively, as of 17 April 2026 (see Fig. 2).

Similarly, the proportion of stocks above the key 200-day moving average has risen to 50% from 40% over the same period.

Let's now focus on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD index and its supporting elements from a technical analysis perspective.