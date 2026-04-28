Gold (XAU/USD) Selloff Deepens: Technical breakdown and rising Oil prices accelerates bearish momentum

Gold prices are experiencing a selloff driven by rising oil prices (fueling inflation concerns) and dampened sentiment regarding a potential US-Iran deal

Technical analysis indicates an accelerating bearish momentum, with Gold breaking below both the 100-MA and 200-MA on the H4 chart

The primary downside target for sellers is the $4601 support level, while a relief rally would face resistance between the $4650 and $4700 zones.

Most Read: EUR/USD: Cautiously bullish above 1.1700 ahead of FOMC and ECB

Gold prices experienced a selloff in the Asian session as Oil prices continue to rise, stoking inflation concerns. Markets continue to be driven by the potential for a deal between the US and Iran.

As the situation is fluid any change in perception around a deal is knocking sentiment. Rumors that President Trump is not happy with the recent proposal submitted by Iran. This has dampened sentiment early on Tuesday and barring any comments is likely to remain the status quo for the European session.