EUR/USD: Cautiously bullish above 1.1700 ahead of FOMC and ECB

Overall Bias: The EUR/USD narrative has shifted from bearish to cautiously bullish

Key Support: The bullish bias remains firm as long as the price sustains a hold above the critical 1.1700–1.1710 support zone.

Tactical Scenarios: Bulls need to defend the 1.1700 area, with targets at 1.1769 and 1.1800; a break below 1.1700 triggers the bearish scenario.

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EUR/USD finds itself grinding on a quiet Monday ahead of what is a busy week from a data and monetary policy perspective.

EUR/USD gapped lower after the weekend but has since recovered the weekend losses and is trading marginally higher on the day. This sort of price action could continue in the early part of the week with volatility likely to peak on Wednesday and Thursday when we have the FOMC and ECB meetings.

Of course any deal between the US and Iran in the interim could also shake up volatility and could potentially lead to USD weakness as the safe haven bets may begin to unwind. Keep that in mind while reading the technical setups and opportunities that may materialize below.