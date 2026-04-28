UAE quits OPEC! Crude Oil explodes to $100 – WTI Technical analysis

It is a pivotal week for global Markets, and after weeks of confusing fundamental catalysts, some regime-changing news is gripping Energy Commodities.

The UAE just announced it will quit the OPEC+ cartel amid a sharp rise in Oil prices, now above $100 per barrel.

The OPEC+ organization aims to regulate Crude production and prices for mutual interests, but with the Middle East conflict completely changing the rules of the game, the regime installed in 1960 is progressively tumbling.

The cartel, now left with 11 members (+ Russia), notably including Venezuela and Iran, has seen large challenges in recent years with production disagreements, internal foul plays, some members not respecting their quotas and limits.

The idea is that the most powerful producing countries had already begun to try to price out smaller producers through overproduction and price declines, a trend seen in 2025, which brought Oil prices to 5-year lows.

And this already led to the exit of Indonesia, Qatar, and others in recent years.

Add to this the largely divided geopolitics of recent years, with decades of peace turning into global instability, and you get the recipe for some Market-breaking news.