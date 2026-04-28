Amazon (AMZN) Technical: Uptrend and outperformance factor intact above 231.00 key support

The magnificent rally of 34.7% from its 17 February 2026 low to a fresh all-time close high of 264.00 printed on Friday, 24 February 2026 (surpassed the prior all-time high of 258.60 on 30 November 2025) has led the price actions of AMZN to be in an overbought territory.

However, there are no clear bullish exhaustion conditions yet on AMZN, which suggests that the medium-term bullish impulsive up move sequence may continue.

Watch the 231.00 key medium-term pivotal support (also the zone around the 20-day and 200-day moving averages) on AMZN. A clearance above 275.28 sees the next medium-term resistance coming in at 293.22 (also a Fibonacci extension) (see Fig. 3).

On the other hand, failure to hold and a daily close below 231.00 invalidates the bullish scenario to open scope for a deeper corrective decline towards the next medium-term support at 218.94 (also the 50-day moving average), and even 196.00 next (the lower boundary of the long-term secular ascending channel from 6 January 2023 low).