Amazon (AMZN) Technical: Uptrend and outperformance factor intact above 231.00 key support

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Strong outperformance with bullish trend intact: Amazon (AMZN) leads the “Magnificent 7” with solid gains, and its medium-term uptrend remains intact above the key $231 support, supported by bullish moving average crossovers and sustained relative strength versus the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
- Earnings focus on AI monetisation and margins: Markets are watching AWS growth (especially tied to OpenAI partnerships), advertising strength, and whether heavy capex (~$200B) can translate into profit growth without eroding free cash flow.
- Upside intact but risks tied to execution: While no clear exhaustion signals are present despite overbought conditions, a break below $231 could trigger a deeper correction, whereas a move above $275 opens the path toward higher resistance levels.
Amazon (AMZN) is one of the top performers among the “Magnificent 7” cohort of mega-cap US stocks; it ranked number one with a gain of 24.3%, slightly ahead of NVIDIA’s return of 22.3% from the pre-war baseline of 27 February 2026 to Tuesday, 27 April 2026 (see Fig. 1), as stock traders shrugged off the US-Iran war fatigue and focus on upcoming earnings releases, guidance and AI infrastructure spending.
Amazon’s year-to-date performance as of 27 April 2026 stood at 13.1%, just behind first-ranked NVIDIA’s gain of 16.1% (see Fig. 2).
Fig. 1: Amazon, Magnificent 7 & US stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 27 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Fig. 2: Amazon, Magnificent 7 & US stock indices YTD performances as of 27 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Amazon (AMZN) prepares to report its Q1 2026 results on Wednesday, 29 April, after the close of the US session. The market is effectively looking for a "vibe check" on whether its massive AI spending is translating into accelerating profits. After a rocky Q4 2025 where the stock took a hit due to heavy investment guidance, traders are laser-focused on efficiency and AWS momentum
The "vital signs": Q1 consensus estimates
Traders are benchmarking tomorrow's report against these core figures:
Revenue: ~$177.8 billion (expected +14% y/y)
Earnings per share (EPS): ~$1.63 (expected +2.5% y/y)
AWS revenue: Target of ~$36.7 billion (expected ~25% growth)
Key fundamentals to watch:
AWS & the "OpenAI factor"
Following the strategic $50 billion partnership with OpenAI and expanded Anthropic ties earlier this year, the spotlight is on AWS reacceleration.
Traders want: Proof that being the exclusive cloud distributor for OpenAI "Frontier" models is stealing market share back from Microsoft Azure.
Price impact: A growth rate above 26% would likely trigger a "relief rally," signaling that Amazon's proprietary Trainium3 chips are successfully lowering costs for enterprise AI customers.
The advertising juggernaut
Amazon’s ad business is no longer just a "side hustle"; it’s the primary driver of margin expansion.
Traders want: Growth exceeding 21% and commentary on how Prime Video ad integration is scaling.
Price impact: Because advertising has significantly higher margins than retail, a beat here can offset misses in other areas, providing a "cushion" for the stock price.
The $200 Billion "Elephant in the Room" (Capex)
Management previously signalled a staggering $200 billion capital outlay for 2026.
Traders want: Assurance that this spending won't incinerate Free Cash Flow (FCF). In 2025, FCF saw a sharp decline, which spooked institutional investors.
Price impact: If guidance suggests capex is ramping up even faster without a corresponding jump in revenue, expect the stock to face "valuation gravity", even if they beat on EPS.
Medium-term technical outlook of Amazon (1 to 3 weeks)
Fig. 3: Amazon (AMZN) medium-term trend as of 27 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
The magnificent rally of 34.7% from its 17 February 2026 low to a fresh all-time close high of 264.00 printed on Friday, 24 February 2026 (surpassed the prior all-time high of 258.60 on 30 November 2025) has led the price actions of AMZN to be in an overbought territory.
However, there are no clear bullish exhaustion conditions yet on AMZN, which suggests that the medium-term bullish impulsive up move sequence may continue.
Watch the 231.00 key medium-term pivotal support (also the zone around the 20-day and 200-day moving averages) on AMZN. A clearance above 275.28 sees the next medium-term resistance coming in at 293.22 (also a Fibonacci extension) (see Fig. 3).
On the other hand, failure to hold and a daily close below 231.00 invalidates the bullish scenario to open scope for a deeper corrective decline towards the next medium-term support at 218.94 (also the 50-day moving average), and even 196.00 next (the lower boundary of the long-term secular ascending channel from 6 January 2023 low).
Key elements to support the medium-term bullish bias on Amazon (AMZN)
- AMZN’s 20-day moving average has staged a bullish crossover condition above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
- So far, there is no bearish divergence condition on its overbought reading (above 70 level) seen on its daily RSI momentum indicator.
- The daily volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of Amazon against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has trended higher above its zero line since 9 April 2026 and is still holding above its 50-day moving average, which suggests the ongoing medium-term outperformance of AMZN against the SPY remains intact.
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