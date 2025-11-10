Stocks and metals rally as US shutdown conclusion is close – Market wrap for the North American session - November 10

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for November 10.

This week opened on some false hopes for an early conclusion of the US government shutdown after what were described as productive US Senate discussions this past Sunday.

Unfortunately, those initial hopes did not materialize, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

We are now on the 40th day of the shutdown, and the pressure is mounting.

The airport situation in the US is becoming disastrous, with more than 1,000 flights seeing delays due to a critical shortage of air traffic controllers.

Nonetheless, prediction markets remain optimistic, currently pricing a 92% chance that the shutdown will finally end within the next five days.