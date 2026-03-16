A test of confidence for Stocks – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

We are now entering the third week of the US-Iran-Israel conflict that has seen thousands of missile and drone attacks all around the Middle East, and sentiment is now seemingly easing.

To learn more about the conflict's progression, I invite you to check out this piece.

Market Participants woke up to smoother price action in Crude Oil as weekend risk hedges unwound, and the situation hasn't worsened since.

Flows in Financial Markets tend to move heavily on the repricing of expectations – so when uncertainty sets in, it tends to come with a nastier appetite for risk.

This is precisely what led to Friday's risk-off session, pointing back to today's test of confidence – but even with the ongoing storm, uncertainty clouds are somewhat clearing.

Major US Indexes are all up around 1%, which adds to the pre-existing inverse correlation with Oil prices – a trend that today is a boon for Wall Street.