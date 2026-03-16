RBA Preview: Why a 25bps hike to 4.1% is the most likely outcome

Markets are pricing in a 68% probability for a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike, lifting the cash rate to 4.1%.

The board needs to move policy past the current "neutral" rate (where interest rate ≈ inflation) to cool the "very hot" economy and suppress climbing prices.

A hawkish statement pointing to further hikes could propel AUD/USD toward 0.7200, while a non-committal tone could trigger a drop to 0.6940.

An escalating Iran conflict and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz complicates the path forward beyond this weeks meeting.

Read More: Weekly Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: 3% slide to $5000/oz as rate cut bets tumble, FOMC up next

The meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled for Tuesday March 17, 2026 at 03:30am GMT. The transition from a period of disinflationary hopes in 2025 to a "live" hiking cycle in early 2026 represents one of the most abrupt pivots in recent Australian central banking history.

At the center of this volatility is the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has transformed from a regional skirmish into a systemic threat to global energy security and maritime trade.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for roughly 20% of the world's liquid energy supplies, has introduced a "nightmare scenario" for policymakers: a classic supply-side shock that threatens to unanchor inflation expectations while simultaneously suppressing economic activity.

Prior to the conflict in the Middle East though, markets were already leaning toward an RBA rate hike at Tuesday's meeting.