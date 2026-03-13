Weekly Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: 3% slide to $5000/oz as rate cut bets tumble, FOMC up next

Gold (XAU/USD) is under pressure, sliding this week as its safe haven appeal was overshadowed by a strengthening US dollar.

Rate cut bets were slashed significantly due to fears over the Middle East conflict's impact on inflation, particularly elevated oil prices.

The upcoming FOMC meeting is critical, as new forecasts may push the penciled-in 2026 rate cut back to 2027, which would strengthen the US dollar and weigh on Gold

The technical bias is neutral-to-bearish, with a "Death Cross" forming and price testing the critical psychological level of $5,000

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Gold prices failed to capitalize on the gap higher at the start of the week with the precious metal sliding and remaining under pressure since Monday.

Gold has seen its safe haven appeal overshadowed by the US dollar as rate cuts bets tumbled this week on fears over the Middle East conflicts impact on inflation. As the week progressed it became clear that any hope of a swift resolution may not be forthcoming.

The closure or lack of movement through the Strait of Hormuz has kept Oil prices elevated with analysts across the board running various scenarios the longer the Strait remains closed.

One of the more interesting ones comes from Bloomberg Economics who predict Oil could hit around the $160/barrel mark if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for 3 months. At 1 month they have oil prices just over $100/barrel with a 2 month closure seeing oil hit the $140/barrel mark.