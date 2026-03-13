APAC Traders will see the release of China's Industrial Production Numbers and Retail Sales, two key releases to track the second largest economy and particularly if the effect of their local supportive policies have been working.

This should have a slight influence on AUD prices, but some other releases should mark the strongest 2026 performance even more.

Monday evening welcomes the Royal Bank of Australia's rate decision, when a hike is about 80% priced.

This would bring the Australian rate to 4.35%, largely the highest for Major currencies (also erasing the 2025 very temporary rate cuts).

Aussie Dollar traders will also look for communication hints towards Wednesday's Employment Data for Australia.

Kiwi GDP data for 2025 will also finally release, so that should also get the NZD in the spotlight.

Thursday will bring the final major Market catalyst, with the Bank of Japan's Rate Decision. A hike is about 10% priced in for next week; A surprise hike would surely change a lot to the current Yen weakness, but to me, it wouldn't be so uncalled for after recent JPY weakness.

If the BoJ doesn't deliver, April will be the next rate hike target.