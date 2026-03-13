Unstable Markets as Oil just doesn't want to retreat – Back to $96 – Market Check

This morning was another show of how Black Gold is playing tricks on the Market and will keep doing so for the time being.

After a brutal weekly open, sentiment and risk appetite had eased, with Oil yo-yoing between $120 and $80, despite remaining elevated, its price had stabilized throughout the following sessions, but, as warned in our prior WTI analysis, the stability was ephemeral.

As more and more tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz throughout the week, Crude broke out of its temporary ~$80 range.

Today could have somewhat eased the pressure, but the petrol Bulls came right back to fuel the Commodity.