Are we witnessing the Crypto dawn? – Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Outlook

Cryptocurrencies may have finally seen their dawn after a catastrophic performance throughout the past 6 months.

October 2025 saw new all-time highs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and a few others, while the rest of the altcoin Market remained muted.

However, having woken towards their weak tops right ahead of a winter of sentiment and economic data, Cryptocurrencies saw their own seasonal rejection. That came after a historic year-long run in Bitcoin that took it above $100,000 for the first time.

The digital asset markets have been subject to considerable mockery, having performed the least well among the major asset classes in 2025. Still, Markets are playing the long-term game, and rotation flows can shift the narrative quickly. And that would also undermine their stellar runs since 2024.

Oil is retracing from its previous session's $96 highs after a 10% run. That spike had a significant impact on the entire Market, as it scared investors by the prospect of higher inflation due to rising energy prices, which in turn affected production costs – but Cryptos seem to be living at their own pace.

Since the conflict, while Global Stock Markets have struggled, Bitcoin and Ethereum formed a double bottom and remained relatively protected from the general deleveraging wave seen elsewhere.

The 20 Millionth Bitcoin was mined on March 10 – and most of us (most probably) won't be there to see the last Bitcoin mined – Supply peaks at 21 Million – sometime in about 120 years.