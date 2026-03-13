Chart alert: Dow Jones (DJIA) on the brink of major bearish breakdown below 200-day moving average at 46,330

Before the ongoing US-Iran war (entering its 14th day) that started on Saturday, 28 February 2026, the DJIA was the second-best US stock index (+1.9%), trailed behind the small-cap Russell 2000 (+6.1%), which came in top and outperformed the tech-heavy S&P 500 (+0.5%) and the Nasdaq 100 (-1.2%) from 1 January 2026 to 27 February 2026.

In a significant reversal, the DJIA is now the second-worst-performing US stock index (-4.7%), and the Russell 2000 is the worst (-5.5%), versus the S&P 500 (-3%), and the Nasdaq 100 (-1.7%) from 27 February 2026 to 12 March 2026 (see Fig. 1 & Fig. 2).

Why did the DJIA fare the worst in the current period?

Banking/financial stocks are the main trigger for such underperformance in the DJIA.

The Financials sector is the top sector in the DJIA with a weightage of around 27%, and Goldman Sachs is the top price-weighted component stock in the DJIA with a weight of 10.4% as of Thursday, 12 March 2026.

The recent swift jump in oil prices due to global oil supply disruption arising from the US-Iran war has increased the risk of a stagflation environment, in turn, reducing the odds of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2026.