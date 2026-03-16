Chart alert: WTI crude oil rally almost reached $102.25, risk of minor setback towards $88.36

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart alert: WTI crude oil resumes uptrend above $88.00 despite historical IEA stockpile release”, published on 12 March 2026.

The price actions of the West Texas (WTI) crude oil have staged an expected bullish reversal after the two-day decline of around 35% from its four-year high printed on last Monday, 9 March 2026, to the 11 March 2026 low.

So far, it has gained by 32% to hit an intraday high of $101.19/barrel in today’s Asia session, 16 March 2026, as the US-Iran war enters the 17th day.

Before we dive into the technical analysis and relevant macro elements of WTI crude oil, here are the latest headlines surrounding the US-Iran conflict in the last 24 hours.