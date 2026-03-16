Markets Today: Chinese data positive as Middle East conflict remains tense. Oil steady, FTSE 100 consolidate. Canada CPI up next

The US dollar experienced a slight retreat from its 10-month peak, with the dollar index easing to 100.29. This minor decline follows a robust 1.5% gain last week and comes as the global financial community prepares for a high-stakes week.

Markets are bracing for policy meetings from at least eight major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan, marking their first official gatherings since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East.

Market participants are particularly keen to see how these policymakers balance the inflationary pressures of elevated oil prices against broader risks to economic growth.

As the dollar cooled, several major currencies saw a brief reprieve.

The euro managed to bounce back 0.2% to $1.1440 after touching a 7-1/2-month low earlier in the session.

Similarly, sterling climbed 0.23% to $1.3253, though it remains uncomfortably close to the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday following a sharp weekly decline.

The New Zealand dollar also gained 0.5%, while the onshore yuan held steady as investors weighed new economic data alongside the progression of Sino-US trade negotiations.

The Australian dollar was a notable outperformer, rising 0.43% to $0.7010. This strength was driven by hawkish expectations surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday. With markets currently pricing in a 72% probability of a 25-basis-point hike, the Australian dollar is benefiting from a divergence in sentiment as other central banks remain in a more cautious "wait-and-see" posture.

Currency Power Balance