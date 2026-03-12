GBP/USD at the Crossroads: Will cable break the 1.3437 resistance?

The rise in GBP/USD today comes as the US Dollar index retreats from a multi month resistance level at 99.57.

If this level holds and DXY continues to decline then GB/USD could retest the 100-day MA and finally the psychological 1.3500 handle.

Cable's fate is very much tied to the US Dollar at the moment, while the US Dollars is tied to overall risk sentiment as well as inflationary concerns. Given the steep rise in oil prices and the impact it may have on gasoline prices, markets expect a potential 3% rise in headline inflation next month.

These developments are also keeping the US Dollar supported as rate cut expectations have fallen from around 66 bps two weeks ago to around 30 bps as of this morning.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart, March 12, 2026