Stock Markets close down another 1% – Market wrap for the North American session - November 17

Market wrap for November 17

Markets opened the week on some fragile risk-sentiment to continue what has been going on since the end-October price peaks.

Cryptocurrencies have led the risk-unwinding. Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since early May, trading around $92,000 at the close. This action, marking a multi-month low, is starting to scare investors, particularly the most leveraged ones.

Today's drop was not just surrounded by Tech and AI names.

The Dow Jones also took a severe hit, shedding 550 points, closing down 1.2%.

Sectors that had performed solidly last week, like Financials, Consumer Defensive, and Energy, got rejected harshly.