S&P and Nasdaq back to Record highs – Market wrap for the North American session - July 17

Log in to today's North American session recap for the July 17, 2025.



Markets had quickly waved off war fears after yesterday's volatile session, enjoying from the consecutive positive US Data reports.



Today saw another decent Retail Sales report (+0.6% vs 0.1% exp) which led to markets rallying strongly – Complemented by a very decent Earnings season, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are again closing at their record highs.



The new CFD Records are 6,311 and 23,133 respectively for the indices. The Dow also broke out from a bearish shorter term downtrend, enjoying from the positive sentiment.



Netflix by the way just released their earnings, with a marginal upwards surprise (nothing crazy there).



Elsewhere, we saw some disappointing Employment data from Australia (4.3% unemployment vs 4.1% exp) leading to some strong selling in the AUD.



The UK additionally saw weaker Employment and Wage growth but we haven't seen the similar weakness in the GBP which held surprisingly well against the USD – Cable is technical support around the 1.34 level.



Crypto Altcoins have also shined again today, with XRP leading and ADA following closely – The Market really is appreciating the consolidation in Bitcoin at its highs, allowing the rest of the digital asset market to shine again.



Metal performance has been relatively calm, with gold ranging around its $3,300 Pivot, Platinum and Palladium pursuing their run higher and Silver retracting off still consolidating around 14 year highs.