Silver XAG/USD poised for further upside, having cooled from multi-year highs

While it would be fair to say that the Fed’s path for easing later this year remains somewhat murky, markets generally predict at least one, if not two, rate cuts before year-end.

Although this can’t hold a candle to other major central banks in 2025, the notion of lower US interest rates directly benefits non-yielding assets like precious metals, evidenced by the recent rise in silver and gold pricing. This goes double with both silver and gold being priced in U.S. dollars.

Going forward, markets will closely monitor economic data releases and Fed commentary to better understand the Fed’s likely next move. Most predict the first US rate cut will be made in the upcoming September meeting, currently at a 54.3% likelihood according to CME FedWatch.