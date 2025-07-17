Traders are constantly seeking the next opportunity to elevate their results. A common challenge, however, is that many focus on the same popular products and patterns. So, how can one differentiate their approach?

One effective way is to explore less commonly traded Forex currency pairs.

While some might be concerned about liquidity issues with certain financial products, the Forex market is globally the most liquid.

Even the least traded major forex pairs offer ample liquidity and unique opportunities.



In today's example, let's take a look at CADJPY to spot ongoing trends and why this pair is interesting to trade.