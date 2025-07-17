EURUSD at a tipping point

The most traded Forex pair hasn't disappointed traders in terms of trends and volatility throughout 2025.

Going from 1.02 to 1.18 highs in 7 months, there had been some decisive momentum to participate with as this strong buying took the Euro to highs unseen since 2021.



The geopolitical mishandles from the Trump Administration earlier this year had led to European leaders putting back the Euro unification back on the table. After some major deals were announced from Germany and other Euro Nations, the Euro started its ascent. to up 15% on the year at one point.



This theme got accompanied with general lack of confidence from the Trump Administration which led to some major US Dollar selling and financial flows rewiring.



But, it seems today that markets are taking profits on these trends, leading to some intermediate tops in the Pair currently – Let's take a look at EURUSD Technicals to spot if there is any elements to help us see if the flows have really shifted or not.