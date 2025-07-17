Dow Jones intraday update – Earnings and Powell's relief

The Dow escaped some bearish headwinds, breaking several upwards trendlines and failing to reach new all-time highs (compared to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq which are still trading above Early 2025 ATHs).



Despite some concerns, buyers have held the index above 44,000, a Key Pivot for technical sentiment – Some wicks after Market volatility did reach all the way down to 43,700 before reverting swiftly. Better than expected US Data has led to some decent recovery.



The action is currently rangebound and RSI Momentum is neutral but tilting higher.



This morning's Retail Sales report has created some upwards movement which got stalled at the upper bound of the ongoing descending channel, with the 4H 50-period MA holding buying momentum – Buyers might try to get the upper hand though, so let's take a look closer.