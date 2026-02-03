Silver (XAG/USD) Outlook: Selloff takes a break, but it is over?

Traders are still trying to grasp the impact of last Friday’s insane 7-sigma move in the metals market.

In hindsight, several forces combined to trigger the tumble.

First comes the inevitable gravity problem.

When trends turn too parabolic, wings get burned — and when they do, the fall is brutal.

Market makers and traders enter a psychological standoff over who will be left holding the hot potato. Between real demand and aggressive short sellers, whoever needs to buy ends up paying whatever price is required.

As a result, offers get lifted aggressively, market makers find themselves short, and hedging flows fuel spectacular upside spirals. But once enough supply finally appears, buyers stop paying up. When that happens, prices stop rising — and shortly after, everyone starts wondering why prices were there in the first place.