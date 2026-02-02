Bitcoin breaks $80,000! Altcoins suffer – BTC, ETH and SOL Outlook

Cryptocurrencies are struggling after rejecting early-year rebound attempts.

Risk sentiment remains weak even as equities hover near all-time highs: Investors are reducing exposure to risk-sensitive assets, mirroring the underperformance in semiconductor and tech sectors as high-beta capital rotates back into hardware.

Digital assets faced significant headwinds at the end of 2025, lagging behind most other asset classes – These negative flows still continue to weigh on the sector.

MicroStrategy (MSTR), a key figure in the previous bull run, is now under scrutiny as its Bitcoin holdings near the breakeven point, with an average cost basis of approximately $76,000.

As noted in our year-end analysis, the total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization is breaking support after previously holding its long-term upward trendline, signaling potential for further downside – Keep an eye on the $2 Trillion mark!