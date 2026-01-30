The Fed Chair has been picked: Who is Kevin Warsh?

The US President finally gave his answer for who will be the next Federal Reserve Chairman of the Board.

Trump loves a good surprise. Just after announcing he would provide the decision next week, turns out he did so in the early morning through a Truth Social Post.

Kevin Warsh will be serving as the Chairman for the Fed for a first four-year term beginning in May 2026.

The announcement came with swift Market reactions – Gold and other metals are falling off a cliff, Stocks gapped lower in today's open and the Dollar is heading higher.

This definitely looks like "Sell the news" flows – the rest for traders will be to see if this continues or not.