Markets Today: European economies expand, gold and silver plunge as markets await Fed Chair announcement and PCE data

Global markets react to Fed news

European economies showed surprising resilience and growth at the end of last year.

Commodity price plunge, Gold down over 7%, Silver down 10%

US PCE data and Trump announcement of Fed Chair later

Global stock markets fell and the US dollar rose on Friday after President Trump signaled he has chosen Kevin Warsh to be the new head of the Federal Reserve.

Although Warsh generally prefers lower interest rates, investors view him as a "safe" choice who is unlikely to take extreme risks with the economy compared to other candidates.

This news hit Asian markets hard, causing them to drop 1.4% on their worst day this month, driven largely by significant losses in Chinese companies.

Despite this bad day, Asian stocks are still on track to finish the month with their best overall performance in three years, while Japan's Nikkei saw only a very small decline of 0.1%.