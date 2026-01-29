Wild swings after the FOMC – North American session Market wrap for January 29

Markets remained timid following yesterday's FOMC event, showing indecisive movements across equities and crypto.

Only metals initially rallied, but that momentum faced a severe test during today's session.

After Gold reached $5,600 and Silver hit $121, a sudden wave of profit-taking triggered a 10% flash crash across the metals complex.

Risk assets struggled in the morning session but rebounded ahead of the strong earnings from SanDisk and Visa.

Microsoft suffered its largest daily drop since 2020, closing down 10%!

Cryptocurrencies also fell, with Bitcoin breaking below the $85,000 level and dragging the sector lower.

The US Dollar finished yet again as the weakest G7 currency. Investors appear unwilling to buy the Greenback until the next Fed Chair is announced.

President Trump stated he will make that decision next week.

Geopolitical tensions increased as US military assets complete their gathering near the Middle East, while Tehran announced coordinated maritime drills with Russia and China in the Strait of Hormuz.

These headlines drove Oil to a 10% rebound over two sessions, reaching highs of $66.56 before correcting. Expect further volatility across all asset classes.