WTI explodes to $66 as Iran tensions boil – US Oil Outlook

What concerns Markets is that Iran is a top-6 global oil producer and holds the second-largest natural gas reserves. If it were only that, Markets could be looking away after adding a small risk premium.

The larger threat, however, is the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which all energy-commodity shipping to Asia passes, accounting for around 20% of global Oil and gas flows.

During the 1980s, the Tanker War disrupted the Strait heavily, and attacks on tankers there could have a significant impact on Global Energy prices.

The current flows and tensions are also assisting Metals on their way to continued all-time highs. More on this coming up during today's session.

As traders price in more imminent interventions from the US, which could signal a larger regional war, let's dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of WTI (US) Oil to determine whether technicals point to continued upside or if prices are approaching relative extremes.