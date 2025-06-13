Major Risk-Off moves all around markets as Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities

The Middle East has experienced a significant escalation in tensions over the past few hours, with reports indicating Israel has launched strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Global Index Futures are down by 1.5% or more, while the VIX (Stock Options Volatility Index) has surged by 15%.
In a major risk-off move, bonds and gold are gaining, and safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss Franc (CHF), US Dollar (USD), and Japanese Yen (JPY) are leading the Forex board.
Meanwhile, Oil and other energy products have breached 4-month highs – Gold is trading around $3,420 and came very close to record highs on the initial spike.
What happened overnight?
Reports indicate that Israel has targeted senior Iranian military and nuclear development figures, alongside striking nuclear enrichment sites across Iran in at least five separate operations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made statements asserting that Iran was developing nuclear weapons and posed an imminent threat. Further developments are anticipated following these major headlines.
It's important to note that the initial market spikes have seen a slight retracement since the attacks commenced approximately five hours ago.
Current action showing overnight’s market swings
Oil touches 76.25, currently trading $3 lower
S&P broke 6,000
Gold trading less than 2.3% from its record highs
Dollar Index reversed sharply forming double bottom, trading close to 98.5
Watch your orders, trade safely and stay in touch with the latest headlines.
Watch for market's interpretation of these moves and potential de-escalation before fading anything.
Safe Trades!
