Major Risk-Off moves all around markets as Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facilities

The Middle East has experienced a significant escalation in tensions over the past few hours, with reports indicating Israel has launched strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Global Index Futures are down by 1.5% or more, while the VIX (Stock Options Volatility Index) has surged by 15%.

In a major risk-off move, bonds and gold are gaining, and safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss Franc (CHF), US Dollar (USD), and Japanese Yen (JPY) are leading the Forex board.

Meanwhile, Oil and other energy products have breached 4-month highs – Gold is trading around $3,420 and came very close to record highs on the initial spike.