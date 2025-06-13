Oil Surges 10%, Gold Above $3400/oz as Israel Strikes Iran

Oil and Gold Surge as Israel Strikes Iran
Oil prices surged after Israel launched a military strike on Iran, prompting investors to move to safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc.
WTI Oil Daily Chart, June 13, 2025
Key Levels to Watch: 75.00, 77.87, 80.00 - 71.38, 70.00, 68.58
Oil was up as much as 10% with Gold breaching $3400/oz to trade at $3427/oz at the time of writing. The strikes come after a series of interesting moves by the US and the IAEA announcement today regarding compliance with the UN nuclear watchdog.
The US has distanced itself from today's strikes by Israel, with the White House releasing a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio:
“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”
Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran, after what it called a "preemptive strike" over Iran's nuclear programme.
Explosions were heard northeast of Iran's capital Tehran early on Friday, the state-run Nour News said.
According to reports on LSEG, Israel's strikes on Iran on Friday have likely killed members of Iran's general staff, including the chief of staff and several senior nuclear scientists, an Israeli defence official said.
For more on US-Iran and Oil prices, read WTI Oil Dips 2.2%, Geopolitical Risk Keeps Bulls in Play
Outlook Moving Forward
Markets will now be looking at the potential for a wider escalation in the region and a potential Iranian retaliation. This could keep haven flows strong in the interim as things unfold over the coming hours ahead of the weekend.
Technical Analysis - Gold (XAU/USD)
From a technical analysis standpoint, the technical have been pointing to the possibility of upside for the precious metal following the retest of the bear flag breakout earlier in the week.
Gold will be driven largely by the developments between Israel and Iran over the coming days.
For now though price is testing the previous swing high of may 6 around 3432 with further resistance possible at 3450 and 3475.
A pullback here may find support at 3400, 3375 and potentially 3333.
Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, June 13, 2025
Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.