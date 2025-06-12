WTI Oil Dips 2.2%, Geopolitical Risk Keeps Bulls in Play

From a technical analysis standpoint, Oil broke a significant descending trendline which had been in play since January 2025.

However the move only occurred on the back of US-Iran tensions. Prior to that, Tuesday's daily candle close echoed a false breakout and highlighted the current concern from bulls.

The concern for bulls still remains focused on tariffs and trade deals and how that may impact growth for the rest of the year. This will keep sellers interested and thus could hamper any rally higher.

The rise in US-Iran tensions however could be the catalyst needed for price to head higher but then again sustainability of the move may become a hot topic of discussion. The pullback in price this morning has provided a brief glimpse that sustainable higher prices for Oil may prove to be elusive right now.

Oil rejected after testing the 200-day MA resting at 68.55 and now looks set to test support at the 100-day MA around the 66.00 a barrel mark.

Will this handle hold and lead to the next bullish leg or will a deeper retracement to the trendline take place? That may be the focus for day traders as the US session unfolds.

WTI Oil Daily Chart, June 12, 2025