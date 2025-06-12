Markets Today: UK Economy Contracts for First Time in Six-Months, US-Iran Tension Stokes Haven Demand, DAX Slides

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that U.S. personnel are being moved out of the Middle East because it "could be a dangerous place." He also stated that the U.S. will not let Iran develop a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the U.S. is planning a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq and will allow military families to leave certain areas in the Middle East due to increased security risks. However, neither U.S. nor Iraqi sources specified what those risks are. News of the evacuation caused oil prices to rise by over 4%.

Oil prices rose by $3 following reports of the U.S. embassy evacuation in Baghdad, with Brent crude reaching $69.18 per barrel.

Earlier, Britain’s maritime agency warned that rising tensions in the Middle East could lead to more military activity, potentially affecting shipping in key waterways like the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. It advised ships to be cautious when traveling through these areas.

The UK’s Foreign Office said it is closely watching the situation and will keep its Iraq embassy operations under review after the U.S. actions.

The developments over the last 24 hours come as Iran conducted an espionage operation which resulted in thousands of military documents belonging to Israel being stolen. That coupled with Iran's insistence that so far the nuclear deal being discussed does not adequately address Iran's concerns but only those of the US and allies.

For now, tension is tethering on a knife edge and anything could happen. Any escalation here could lead to increased volatility and a spike in haven demand.