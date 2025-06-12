Asia mid-session: Safe haven resurgence with Gold resuming bullish move

The price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have managed to find support at the 20-day moving average since Monday, 9 June 2025, trimming intraday losses in the past three sessions.

Yesterday, the yellow metal rallied by 1% and cleared above a key near-term resistance at US$3,346, which indicates the potential end of its recent minor corrective decline phase from the 5 June high to the 9 June low (see Fig 2).

Watch the US$3,320 key short-term pivotal support (also the 20-day moving average), and a clearance above US$3,374 sees the next intermediate resistance zone coming in at US$3,417/3,435 (7/8 May swing high areas & Fibonacci extension level).

However, a break below US$3,320 key support negates the bullish tone for a corrective decline sequence to resurface to expose the next intermediate support at US$3,296/3,277 (also the 50-day moving average).