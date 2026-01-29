Markets Today: Japan Consumer Morale Improves. Gold Retreats from $5600 Highs, FTSE 100 Eyes Breakout

Asian tech markets, led by South Korea (+23% in Jan), continue a strong rise

The US Dollar remains shaky, trading near four-year lows after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected.

Gold surged to a new record high near $5,595/oz before a pullback to below $5500/oz.

The FTSE 100 index is positioned for fresh highs after bouncing off its 100-day moving average from a technical perspective.

Asian tech stocks continued their strong month-long rise on Thursday, fueled by investors who are optimistic about company profits and eagerly awaiting Apple’s upcoming financial results.

While US and European officials tried to speak positively to support the dollar, the currency remained shaky.

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates alone as widely expected, while Chair Jerome Powell talked of a "clearly improving" economic outlook and broad support on the committee for a pause.

Powell would not be drawn on whether he would remain as a governor after he steps down as Chair in May, given Trump's efforts to pressure the Fed into more aggressive cuts.

In the corporate world, Samsung Electronics helped keep the market mood high by tripling its profits, largely because the race to build Artificial Intelligence is driving up the price of computer chips.

Regionally, South Korea’s stock market saw a small daily rise that pushed its total gains for January to a massive 23%, while Taiwan’s market is up nearly 13% for the month.

Japan’s market rose only slightly, as it struggled with unstable currency values and rising interest rates.

However, not every country did well; Indonesia’s stock market dropped for a second day after warnings that their trading rules weren't clear enough. This lack of transparency caused the investment bank Goldman Sachs to downgrade its view on Indonesian stocks.

Most Read: 2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility