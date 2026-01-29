Bitcoin under price pressure: (BTC/USD) fails to hold the $88000 level. Is a recovery on the way?

There are several main reasons why Bitcoin is feeling the pressure right now and perhaps one of the more surprising ones is Gold prices.

While Bitcoin is struggling, gold has been doing very well, reaching record highs over $5,500 an ounce. Investors looking for a "safe" place to hide from economic trouble are currently choosing gold over Bitcoin.

The precious metal is up over $1000 for the month of January alone.

For much of the past decade, Bitcoin proponents have championed the asset as "Digital Gold," arguing that its fixed supply and decentralized nature make it the ultimate hedge against geopolitical risk and inflation.

However, events in late January 2026 have proven that this isn't necessarily true. While gold prices have jumped to record highs, Bitcoin has been stuck in a slump, losing about 30% of its value since its peak in October. This suggests that Bitcoin isn't behaving like gold when things get rocky in the real world.

The question is will this dent the appetite of Bitcoin for a while longer as a hedge, particularly from the institutional side?

Bitcoin ETFs have seen a lot of money leaving lately. This week alone, about $160 million has been pulled out of these funds. When these big players sell, it puts downward pressure on the price.