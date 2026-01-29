Gold falls by 10%! Markets are going ablaze amid US-Iran War fears and post-FOMC flows

It was surprising to see such straightforward flows during a volatile period.

While black swans are unpredictable, the market's capacity to ignore risk until something breaks can be surprising.

So what changed in the past hour?

Metals rallied to new highs following Powell's press conference yesterday. The reaction was aggressive given the context. Powell highlighted US economic strength and defended Federal Reserve independence, factors that typically support the Dollar.

Explaining the post-FOMC surge was difficult as the rate pause was not dovish.

Yet, Gold rose 5% to $5,602, suggesting the debasement trade was spiraling. Recent volatility indicates otherwise.