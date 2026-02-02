Oil prices down 6% as US-Iran de-escalation hopes cool market heat… Is it the end of the line for bulls?

The most immediate catalyst for the price drop is the sudden cooling of tensions between the United States and Iran. Just a week ago, markets were pricing in a significant risk of military conflict after US President Donald Trump hinted at potential strikes.

However, remarks made by the President on Sunday expressing hope for a new deal with Iran with a meeting scheduled for Friday this week which has dramatically pivoted investor sentiment.

The prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough suggests a potential easing of sanctions. If an agreement is reached, Iran, a major OPEC member, could legally return significant volumes of crude to the global market.

This "peace premium" being removed from the price of oil has led to a rapid sell-off, as traders re calibrate for a more well-supplied market than previously feared.