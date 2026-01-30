Markets Weekly Outlook - NFP forecast, Fed's new direction, RBA rate hike risk, BoE/ECB pause and big tech earnings

Read More: The Fed Chair has been picked: Who is Kevin Warsh?

Gold on the other hand was down as much as 12%.

The selloff in commodities was driven largely by profit taking as well as a late renaissance for the US Dollar following the announcement by President Trump that Kevin Warsh has been tapped as the next chair of the US Federal Reserve.

Donald Trump mentioned he won’t ask Kevin Warsh (a candidate to lead the central bank) directly if he plans to cut interest rates. However, Trump believes Warsh naturally favors making it cheaper for people and businesses to borrow money.

Adding to markets' late week malaise was a strong US PPI print which came in above the 0.2% estimate of economists polled by Reuters, after an unrevised 0.2% gain in November. Businesses appeared to be passing on higher costs from import tariffs.