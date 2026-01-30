US Stocks fall from Warsh's nomination – Month-End flows and US Index Outlook

Global markets received a shocker this morning with the announcement of the next Federal Reserve leader.

Kevin Warsh has been tapped to replace Jerome Powell when his term concludes in May.

The news triggered a huge reactions around Markets.

Metals, historically strong in January, were hammered by a combination of post-FOMC adjustments and month-end flows.

Extreme leverage and positioning did what it does best when the trend reverses, it creates a cascade of panic across all asset classes.

US stocks were caught in the stray.

All major indexes are trading lower as a beta-reducing wave sweeps through the market, with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 leading the decline.

Interestingly, this weakness is isolated to the US, as global equity markets actually rose during today's session – This really confirms the impact of the Fed Announcement.

As forced liquidations risk triggering further market instability, traders should prepare for rough conditions ahead.

With month-end flows colliding with the weekly close and lingering anxiety over Iran, the market mood is decidedly timid as the weekend approaches – Keep your eyes wide open!