Silver down 30%! – Chaos in the Metals Market

The Metals market lost quite a few trillion dollars of value just today – But despite the panic around Markets, it is essential to take a step back.

Silver had risen 70% in parabolic and unstable moves higher and this can trigger sharp Market conditions. Look at today's move!

Today's selling took out all of the Metals profits in 2026 – XAG/USD is still 185% higher than it was on January 1, 2025!

Even if the run continues from here, odds for metals to return to their prior year levels are low.

Trying to profit from parabolic trend can be dangerous, as was highlighted in our past week Warning – They still offer interesting trade setups but need to be treated with respect.

Nothing is given in Markets and things can change any second.