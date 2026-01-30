OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Silver down 30%! – Chaos in the Metals Market

Growth_Trading_Chart
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

30 January 2026 at 19:33 UTC

Yesterday's flows really did open a breach for a gigantic profit-taking wave in Metals, exploding exponentially since 2026.

Gold and Silver showed a few cracks through yesterday's first crash, but today is something else.

The Bullion dropped below $5,000. Platinum, Copper, Silver and Palladium are down between 15% to 30%!!

Silver Daily Chart

xag 3001
Silver (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily 3001
Gold (CFD) Daily Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView
metals perf 3001
Morning Session moves in Metal Futures – Courtesy of Finviz

The Metals market lost quite a few trillion dollars of value just today – But despite the panic around Markets, it is essential to take a step back.

Silver had risen 70% in parabolic and unstable moves higher and this can trigger sharp Market conditions. Look at today's move!

Today's selling took out all of the Metals profits in 2026 – XAG/USD is still 185% higher than it was on January 1, 2025!

Even if the run continues from here, odds for metals to return to their prior year levels are low.

Trying to profit from parabolic trend can be dangerous, as was highlighted in our past week Warning – They still offer interesting trade setups but need to be treated with respect.

Nothing is given in Markets and things can change any second.

Stocks are also not liking these flows

nasdaq 1h 3001
Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart – January 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView

A Stock Market update is coming up very soon.

Watch out for month-end flows!

The picture in equities isn't looking very bullish across different BenchmarksWatch out for volatility in upcoming sessions ahead of Weekend risk.

The US Dollar doesn't know where to go

Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 2.31.03 PM
US Dollar (DXY) 1H Chart – Source: TradingView – January 30, 2026

Keep a very close eye on the headlines to monitor Market developments.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.