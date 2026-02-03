Risk-off flows and a Tech/AI Panic – Market Reactions

One unusual element in this risk-off move is that US Treasuries haven't shown any reactions – If something serious happens in Iran, expect major reactions in Bonds.

Note: I had been warning of impending volatility for a while in recent articles and was surprised to see such resilience despite the headlines and moves.

It could just be the beginning of a scary story, but as always, if Stock Indexes keep running to all-time highs or even remaining within 10% from them, it could be better to look away from fear to trade with more objectivity.

A closing at the lows of today's session in Equities and Cryptos hints at further chances of a more widespread panic as Participants get ready for more unpredictable outcomes in recent Iran escalations – Will talks really occur on Friday?

Safe Trades and keep an eye headlines!

