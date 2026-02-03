RBA breaks two-year pause with hawkish rate hike, AUD/USD poised for further gains

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD had breached the 0.7000 mark prior to the rate decision before a pullback left the pair trading at 0.6950 heading into the decision.

The pair has since reclaimed the 0.7000 handle but does face a challenge.

There is room for a deeper pullback before the rally to the upside continues and this may depend on the US Dollars performance in the days ahead.

A daily candle close above the 0.7000 mark may give bulls hope of further gains however failure to do so could open the door for a deeper pullback.

If a deeper pullback does materialize, the 0.6750 handle may be of particular interest as this is where the bullish rally really gained traction around January 21, 2026.

Over the longer-term though, the Aussie is poised for further gains. A divergence in monetray policy with the RBA hiking while other central banks look toward cuts is expected to provide continued support for the AUD.

Immediate upside resistance is provided by the January highs at 0.7094.

AUD/USD Daily Chart, February 3, 2026