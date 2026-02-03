Major rotation flows and drops – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

After a volatile January, traders are still searching for the dominant trend heading into 2026.

So far, only one theme stands out: global divergence and increasingly concentrated trends.

Passive investing is a strategy of the past.

For nearly 15 years, buying almost anything — especially technology — was a winning strategy. Tech has outperformed all major indices since the 2000s, a trend reinforced by today’s consumption patterns and the dominance of the Magnificent Seven.