No Decision on Tariffs today – Gold (XAU/USD) and Palladium (XPD/USD)Rally

Metals and Markets in general had been trading with angst regarding today's non-event Supreme Court decision day – After the NFP release, volatile swings were depicting a sense of confusion.

The US Dollar Index is now back above 99.00 after strong swings.

The Supreme Court makes announcements regarding decisions after Opinion Days, and with this decision being fast-forwarded, it is expected to be released before July.

Elevated expectations for this Decision Day to pertain to Tariffs were followed by disappointment: We won't know if tariffs will be struck down or maintained until at least January 19th.