Markets Today: Chinese Inflation Edges Higher, Gold Steady with NFP & Supreme Court Decision Now in Focus

Asian stock markets fluctuated within a narrow range on Friday as investors waited cautiously for the upcoming US jobs report and a major Supreme Court ruling on President Trump’s tariffs.

Despite an initial dip, Japan’s markets ended the day strong. The Nikkei index climbed 1.6% to close at 51,939.89, securing a 3.2% gain for the week. This rally was largely powered by Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, which surged nearly 11% after posting strong earnings; this single stock was responsible for more than two-thirds of the Nikkei's total rise for the day.

Japanese automakers also had a good day, boosted by a weaker yen (which increases the value of their overseas profits) and a sense of relief regarding trade tensions. Investors were reassured that China’s new export ban on "dual-use" military items would not completely cut off supplies to civilian Japanese companies.

Mazda, Toyota, and Honda all posted solid gains. However, not all news was positive; the retailer Aeon slumped nearly 8% after its earnings disappointed investors. Traders are now looking ahead to the earnings report from robot-maker Yaskawa Electric, due later today, which is seen as a key indicator for the health of the manufacturing sector.

Please note that Japanese markets will be closed this coming Monday for a holiday.